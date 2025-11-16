Global Headlines: Trump's Trade Shift, Vatican's Cultural Return, and More

In a significant reversal, U.S. President Donald Trump has scrapped tariffs on over 200 food products, including staples like coffee and beef. The decision comes amidst growing inflation concerns and consumer dissatisfaction over rising grocery costs.

Meanwhile, Lebanon plans to initiate a complaint with the U.N. against Israel over the construction of a concrete wall infringing on the "Blue Line" border. This development highlights ongoing border tensions.

In a cultural gesture, the Vatican has repatriated 62 artifacts linked to Indigenous communities back to Canada, emphasizing dialogue, respect, and fraternity. This marks a significant moment in ongoing reconciliation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)