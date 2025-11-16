Security Tightens as Jagdish Patani Receives Weapons Licence

The father of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, Jagdish Patani, has been issued a weapons licence by the district administration of Bareilly. This decision comes in response to an alarming shooting incident at his family home.

Jagdish Patani, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, had applied for the licence after unidentified attackers fired multiple rounds at his residence. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously assured him of enhanced security following the ordeal.

According to officials, the perpetrators were later neutralized in an encounter by police forces from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi. As stated by Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, security around Patani's home remains a priority.

