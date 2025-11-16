Left Menu

Security Tightens as Jagdish Patani Receives Weapons Licence

Jagdish Patani, father of actress Disha Patani, has been granted a weapons licence by the Bareilly district administration following a shooting incident at his home. The attack by unidentified assailants prompted increased security measures, and the two suspects involved were later killed by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:37 IST
Security Tightens as Jagdish Patani Receives Weapons Licence
  • Country:
  • India

The father of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, Jagdish Patani, has been issued a weapons licence by the district administration of Bareilly. This decision comes in response to an alarming shooting incident at his family home.

Jagdish Patani, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, had applied for the licence after unidentified attackers fired multiple rounds at his residence. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously assured him of enhanced security following the ordeal.

According to officials, the perpetrators were later neutralized in an encounter by police forces from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi. As stated by Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, security around Patani's home remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

 India
3
Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Network

Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Net...

 India
4
Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025