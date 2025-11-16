Security Tightens as Jagdish Patani Receives Weapons Licence
Jagdish Patani, father of actress Disha Patani, has been granted a weapons licence by the Bareilly district administration following a shooting incident at his home. The attack by unidentified assailants prompted increased security measures, and the two suspects involved were later killed by police.
- Country:
- India
The father of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, Jagdish Patani, has been issued a weapons licence by the district administration of Bareilly. This decision comes in response to an alarming shooting incident at his family home.
Jagdish Patani, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, had applied for the licence after unidentified attackers fired multiple rounds at his residence. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously assured him of enhanced security following the ordeal.
According to officials, the perpetrators were later neutralized in an encounter by police forces from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi. As stated by Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, security around Patani's home remains a priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chile's Pivotal Election: Security and Strategy as Key Players Battle for Votes
Tragedy Strikes Stone Quarry: Rescue Efforts in Uttar Pradesh
Homeland Security official: Immigration enforcement operations are underway in Charlotte, North Carolina, reports AP.
Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh Traps Workers
Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns