Forgery Foiled: Counterfeit Cash Circulation Cracked in Bhopal

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Bhopal for printing and distributing fake currency, local police announced on Sunday.

Identified as Vivek Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, the suspect reportedly produced counterfeit notes worth Rs 6 lakh at his rented residence in the Karond area. Police operations led to the discovery of notes with a face value exceeding Rs 2.25 lakh, along with printing machinery.

Authorities revealed Yadav confessed to targeting small establishments to minimize detection and managed the operations solo, learning his craft during a stay in Mumbai. He now faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for counterfeiting.

(With inputs from agencies.)