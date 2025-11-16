Left Menu

Forgery Foiled: Counterfeit Cash Circulation Cracked in Bhopal

In Bhopal, a 21-year-old man named Vivek Yadav was arrested for printing and distributing counterfeit currency. The police seized fake notes and equipment from his residence. Yadav admitted to targeting small businesses and confessed to learning counterfeiting techniques in Mumbai. He faces charges under relevant legal sections.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Bhopal for printing and distributing fake currency, local police announced on Sunday.

Identified as Vivek Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, the suspect reportedly produced counterfeit notes worth Rs 6 lakh at his rented residence in the Karond area. Police operations led to the discovery of notes with a face value exceeding Rs 2.25 lakh, along with printing machinery.

Authorities revealed Yadav confessed to targeting small establishments to minimize detection and managed the operations solo, learning his craft during a stay in Mumbai. He now faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for counterfeiting.

