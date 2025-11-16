Tragic Farmer Fatality: Stray Bull Attack in Jubra Village
An elderly farmer, Chandrashekhar Pandey, succumbed to injuries sustained in a stray bull attack in Jubra village. The tragic incident took place outside his home, and despite efforts by villagers and medical personnel, Pandey died in the hospital. Authorities are investigating the occurrence further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, an 80-year-old farmer, Chandrashekhar Pandey, was fatally attacked by a stray bull in Jubra village, authorities reported.
The attack occurred as Pandey sat outside his home. Nearby villagers managed to rescue him, but the severe injuries he sustained necessitated urgent medical attention.
Pandey was rushed to a local private hospital where, despite efforts by medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries. Police have since sent his body for a post-mortem examination as part of an ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Drowning Incident at Ashtamudi Lake Claims Two Young Lives
North Macedonia Erupts in Protest Over Nightclub Fire Tragedy
Deadly Attack in Eastern Congo: Hospital Turns into Tragedy
Tragic Blast at Nowgam Police Station: An Accidental Tragedy
PDP Cancels Celebration Amidst Tragedy: Bhaderwah Unit Mourns Nowgam Blast Victims