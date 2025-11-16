Tragic Farmer Fatality: Stray Bull Attack in Jubra Village

In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, an 80-year-old farmer, Chandrashekhar Pandey, was fatally attacked by a stray bull in Jubra village, authorities reported.

The attack occurred as Pandey sat outside his home. Nearby villagers managed to rescue him, but the severe injuries he sustained necessitated urgent medical attention.

Pandey was rushed to a local private hospital where, despite efforts by medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries. Police have since sent his body for a post-mortem examination as part of an ongoing investigation.

