Diplomatic Triumph: French-Chilean Released from Venezuela
The French government successfully secured the release of French-Chilean national Camilo Castro, who had been detained in Venezuela for four months. French diplomacy played a pivotal role in his return, with officials commending the quiet yet determined efforts that led to this resolution.
- Country:
- France
The French government announced on Sunday that it had secured the release of a French-Chilean national detained in Venezuela for four months. Camilo Castro is now on his way back to France, thanks to dedicated diplomatic efforts.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot took to X to confirm the news, crediting the successful negotiation to the persistent work of French diplomacy. French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his relief and pride in the accomplishment.
Castro, a 41-year-old yoga instructor currently residing in Colombia, disappeared in June during a brief visit to Venezuela intended to renew his Colombian visa, as reported by Amnesty International.
(With inputs from agencies.)