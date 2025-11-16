Diplomatic Triumph: French-Chilean Released from Venezuela

The French government announced on Sunday that it had secured the release of a French-Chilean national detained in Venezuela for four months. Camilo Castro is now on his way back to France, thanks to dedicated diplomatic efforts.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot took to X to confirm the news, crediting the successful negotiation to the persistent work of French diplomacy. French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his relief and pride in the accomplishment.

Castro, a 41-year-old yoga instructor currently residing in Colombia, disappeared in June during a brief visit to Venezuela intended to renew his Colombian visa, as reported by Amnesty International.

