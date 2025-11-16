Left Menu

White-Collar Terror: The Doctor's Deadly Design

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sophisticated 'white-collar' terror module, led by a group of doctors, was recently dismantled by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The group, active since last year, had been searching for a suicide bomber, with Dr. Umar Nabi at the forefront, pushing the agenda, according to officials.

The interrogation of an arrested co-accused revealed that Umar, believed dead after an explosion near the Red Fort on November 10, was a hardcore radical. He insisted on the necessity of a suicide bomber for their operations. Srinagar police swiftly responded to this threat by detaining Jasir, also known as 'Danish', involved with the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, as unveiled through the questioning of other co-accused, including Dr. Adeel Rather and Dr. Muzzaffar Ganaie.

Umar's radicalization reportedly began after a 2021 trip to Turkiye, following which he and another accused, Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, began amassing chemicals. Their plot aimed for a VBIED attack around the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary but unraveled due to rigorous police investigation and the arrest of key suspects, exposing a dangerous interstate terror network.

