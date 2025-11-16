Russia reported on Sunday that its military forces have made significant progress in Ukraine's south-eastern Zaporizhzhia region. The strategic push has resulted in the capture of two settlements, signaling Russia's intent to control the entire region.

Ukraine, with a smaller army, is challenged with fortifying its defenses in Donetsk while maintaining stability across the frontlines amid ongoing Russian artillery and drone attacks. The Russian advance in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia has seen a 30 km movement over six weeks, as documented by pro-Ukrainian sources.

The capture of Mala Tokmachka and Rivnopillya has put southern towns Huliaipole and Orikhiv at risk of Russian pincer movements. Ukrainian forces report inadequate troop numbers for defense despite heavy use of drones. Currently, Russia controls 75% of Zaporizhzhia while Ukraine retains the city of Zaporizhzhia with over 700,000 residents.