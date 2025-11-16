Online Extortion Ring Dismantled in Lucknow

In a decisive crackdown, the Delhi Police have dismantled a significant online extortion syndicate, apprehending six individuals from Lucknow. This action originated from the case of a 71-year-old woman who was conned out of Rs 49 lakh under the guise of law enforcement officers.

During their illicit scheme, the fraudsters repeatedly contacted the victim, falsely claiming her involvement in a criminal case, and pressured her with continual video calls, compelling her to transfer funds to multiple bank accounts linked to the gang.

After conducting thorough raids across the city, the authorities arrested key syndicate members, including Vishal Tiwari and Shakeel Ahmad. Efforts continue to hunt down the remaining conspirators involved in the sophisticated financial scam.

