Online Extortion Ring Dismantled in Lucknow
The Delhi Police have cracked a major online extortion syndicate, arresting six key members. The group allegedly trapped a 71-year-old woman in a digital scam, extorting Rs 49 lakh by impersonating law enforcement. The operation led to swift arrests, with a search for remaining members ongoing.
In a decisive crackdown, the Delhi Police have dismantled a significant online extortion syndicate, apprehending six individuals from Lucknow. This action originated from the case of a 71-year-old woman who was conned out of Rs 49 lakh under the guise of law enforcement officers.
During their illicit scheme, the fraudsters repeatedly contacted the victim, falsely claiming her involvement in a criminal case, and pressured her with continual video calls, compelling her to transfer funds to multiple bank accounts linked to the gang.
After conducting thorough raids across the city, the authorities arrested key syndicate members, including Vishal Tiwari and Shakeel Ahmad. Efforts continue to hunt down the remaining conspirators involved in the sophisticated financial scam.
