Left Menu

Unintentional Tragedy: Investigations Underway at Nowgam Police Station Blast Site

An accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in nine deaths and 32 injuries. Central agencies are investigating the explosion, attributed to unstable chemicals from a seized cache linked to a 'white-collar' terror case. Authorities collected samples for analysis to determine the explosives' nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:24 IST
Unintentional Tragedy: Investigations Underway at Nowgam Police Station Blast Site
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected tragedy struck Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals and injuries to 32 others. The blast, which occurred during the examination of a large cache of seized explosives, has prompted urgent investigations by central agencies.

Teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived at the blast site over the weekend to collect crucial evidence. The explosion reportedly happened when personnel were handling unstable chemicals, originally confiscated in connection with a 'white-collar' terror module case.

Those killed included three members of the Forensic Science Laboratory, two revenue department officials, two police photographers, a State Investigation Agency member, and a tailor. Investigators have linked the explosive materials to Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, who was recently arrested after 360 kg of explosives were discovered at his rented residence in Faridabad, Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Captures Notorious Drug Lord 'Pipo' in Spain

Ecuador Captures Notorious Drug Lord 'Pipo' in Spain

 Ecuador
2
COP30: Shaping the Future with a Fossil Fuel Roadmap

COP30: Shaping the Future with a Fossil Fuel Roadmap

 Brazil
3
Pankaj Advani and Brijesh Damani Power Through to Snooker World Cup Knockouts

Pankaj Advani and Brijesh Damani Power Through to Snooker World Cup Knockout...

 Oman
4
Makhachev's Mastery: A Paradigm Shift in UFC's Welterweight Division

Makhachev's Mastery: A Paradigm Shift in UFC's Welterweight Division

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025