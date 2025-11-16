Unintentional Tragedy: Investigations Underway at Nowgam Police Station Blast Site

An unexpected tragedy struck Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals and injuries to 32 others. The blast, which occurred during the examination of a large cache of seized explosives, has prompted urgent investigations by central agencies.

Teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived at the blast site over the weekend to collect crucial evidence. The explosion reportedly happened when personnel were handling unstable chemicals, originally confiscated in connection with a 'white-collar' terror module case.

Those killed included three members of the Forensic Science Laboratory, two revenue department officials, two police photographers, a State Investigation Agency member, and a tailor. Investigators have linked the explosive materials to Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, who was recently arrested after 360 kg of explosives were discovered at his rented residence in Faridabad, Haryana.

