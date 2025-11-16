Delhi Car Blast Shocks Nation: Arrest Made
The National Investigation Agency of India arrested a Kashmir resident in connection with a car blast outside Delhi's Red Fort, which killed eight and injured at least 20. The blast was the first of its kind since 2011 in the city.
In a significant development, India's National Investigation Agency announced the arrest of a man believed to be connected to a devastating car blast in Delhi. The incident, which left eight dead and over 20 injured, has raised alarms about security in the city.
The arrested individual, a resident of Kashmir, was apprehended in Delhi. His vehicle was reportedly used in the attack, and authorities have accused him of collaborating with the alleged suicide bomber.
This tragic event, occurring outside the iconic Red Fort, marks the first such explosion in the heavily fortified capital since 2011, heightening concerns about urban security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jitendra Singh Inaugurates New Kendriya Vidyalaya to Boost Education in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Reviews Security Post Tragic Explosion
Chile's Election Drama: Left vs. Right in Showdown Over Public Security
Increased Security Measures in Delhi Following Red Fort Blast
Change in Tactics: Unassuming Youths at the Fore of New Terror Strategy in Kashmir