Delhi Car Blast Shocks Nation: Arrest Made

In a significant development, India's National Investigation Agency announced the arrest of a man believed to be connected to a devastating car blast in Delhi. The incident, which left eight dead and over 20 injured, has raised alarms about security in the city.

The arrested individual, a resident of Kashmir, was apprehended in Delhi. His vehicle was reportedly used in the attack, and authorities have accused him of collaborating with the alleged suicide bomber.

This tragic event, occurring outside the iconic Red Fort, marks the first such explosion in the heavily fortified capital since 2011, heightening concerns about urban security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)