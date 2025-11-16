Left Menu

Delhi Car Blast Shocks Nation: Arrest Made

The National Investigation Agency of India arrested a Kashmir resident in connection with a car blast outside Delhi's Red Fort, which killed eight and injured at least 20. The blast was the first of its kind since 2011 in the city.

Updated: 16-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, India's National Investigation Agency announced the arrest of a man believed to be connected to a devastating car blast in Delhi. The incident, which left eight dead and over 20 injured, has raised alarms about security in the city.

The arrested individual, a resident of Kashmir, was apprehended in Delhi. His vehicle was reportedly used in the attack, and authorities have accused him of collaborating with the alleged suicide bomber.

This tragic event, occurring outside the iconic Red Fort, marks the first such explosion in the heavily fortified capital since 2011, heightening concerns about urban security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

