Poonch Mystery: Army Detains Suspicious UP Resident

In a notable incident, the Indian Army detained a 60-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh on suspicion in a forward village of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The detention, which took place on Sunday evening, saw Rann Singh, hailing from Muzaffarnagar district, being taken into custody after being spotted moving suspiciously in Upper Salotri village, Jhulass area.

According to officials, Singh seemed to exhibit signs of mental challenges and was subsequently handed over to the police, who are expected to determine the appropriate course of action.

Simultaneously, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Rashtriya Rifles executed joint search operations across multiple locations including Jogi Mohalla and Parnai, but no arrests were made during these operations.

