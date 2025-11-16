Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: Rajasthan Police Nab Cattle Smugglers in High-Stakes Standoff

Four suspected members of a cattle-smuggling gang were apprehended by police in a tense encounter in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi. The suspects attempted to flee and opened fire at the police after being caught loading cattle into a vehicle. Two remain at large, and investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:26 IST
Dramatic Arrest: Rajasthan Police Nab Cattle Smugglers in High-Stakes Standoff
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, arrested four alleged members of a cattle-smuggling gang following a brief yet intense confrontation.

Informed by a tip-off, law enforcement personnel arrived at the Gaurav Path vegetable market, surprising the suspects in the act of loading cattle into a pick-up truck. The accused, after spotting the police, attempted to escape, firing shots with lethal intent, according to Superintendent of Police Prashant Kiran.

In pursuit, the police succeeded in grounding the vehicle when its tire burst, forcing the suspects to flee on foot. With the help of local residents, four suspects were quickly apprehended. Notably, two of the accused managed to elude capture. An investigation is ongoing as authorities work relentlessly to catch those on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Massive Voter Roll Revision: A Closer Look

West Bengal's Massive Voter Roll Revision: A Closer Look

 India
2
Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

 Global
3
Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
4
Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025