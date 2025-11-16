Left Menu

Major Insurgent Arrested in Manipur for 2017 Ambush on Assam Rifles

An insurgent was arrested in Manipur, related to a 2017 ambush on Assam Rifles. The joint operation led to the discovery of arms at a Kakching district farm. The ambush, linked to the PLA and MNPF, resulted in injuries to Assam Rifles personnel, with one succumbing later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-11-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged insurgent tied to a 2017 ambush of Assam Rifles was apprehended on Sunday in Manipur, confirmed police sources. The operation included the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles.

The suspect, identified as Koijam Ibochouba, reportedly a senior figure in the Peoples' Liberation Army, was arrested from a residence in Sagolband, Imphal West, officials detailed.

The ambush, targeting a road-opening party of the 4th Assam Rifles in Chandel district, had serious consequences, injuring two personnel, one of whom later died. Based on new intelligence, authorities recovered weapons and ammunition, bolstering their case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

