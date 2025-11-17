Left Menu

Controversial Strike: U.S. Attacks Drug Boat in Pacific

The U.S. attacked a drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific, killing three. The Pentagon justified the strike, linking it to narcotics smuggling. U.S. military has conducted 21 such operations since September, raising legal concerns among lawmakers, human rights groups, and international allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 03:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States targeted an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of three individuals onboard, according to a Pentagon statement on Sunday.

Intelligence reports confirmed the vessel's involvement in narcotics smuggling along a notorious route, the U.S. Southern Command announced on social media. Operating in international waters, the boat was engaged by Joint Task Force Southern Spear. This marks the 21st such operation by the U.S. military since early September, aimed at disrupting drug flow into the country.

To date, these missions have resulted in over 80 fatalities, per Pentagon data. Despite claiming legal justification for the operations, the U.S. government faces scrutiny from Congress, human rights organizations, and allies who question the legality under international law. The Trump administration insists on its right to execute these actions, backed by a Justice Department opinion asserting immunity for U.S. military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

