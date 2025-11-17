Left Menu

Global Headlines: Leaders, Deals, and Tensions in Focus

Current world news includes Chile's leftist candidate Jeannette Jara leading in presidential polls, Abramovich's legal battle over a Jersey investigation, and India's arrest in connection to a Delhi car blast. Also in the news are Philippine corruption allegations, Russian advances in Ukraine, Swiss-U.S. trade agreements, and several updates involving Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 05:21 IST
In Chile, leftist candidate Jeannette Jara from the ruling coalition is taking the lead in the presidential elections, according to early counts with 31.3% of the votes confirmed. Trailing her is far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast in his third presidential attempt with 23.3%.

Meanwhile, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is defending himself against what he calls baseless allegations by the Jersey authorities. A formal freezing of $7 billion assets linked to him and claims of conspiracy have stirred debate.

In India, authorities have apprehended a Kashmir resident concerning a car explosion in Delhi. The incident resulted in fatalities and injuries, further highlighting security challenges in the region. Additionally, these stories are among several shaping the international landscape this week.

