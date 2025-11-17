Global Headlines: Leaders, Deals, and Tensions in Focus
Current world news includes Chile's leftist candidate Jeannette Jara leading in presidential polls, Abramovich's legal battle over a Jersey investigation, and India's arrest in connection to a Delhi car blast. Also in the news are Philippine corruption allegations, Russian advances in Ukraine, Swiss-U.S. trade agreements, and several updates involving Donald Trump.
In Chile, leftist candidate Jeannette Jara from the ruling coalition is taking the lead in the presidential elections, according to early counts with 31.3% of the votes confirmed. Trailing her is far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast in his third presidential attempt with 23.3%.
Meanwhile, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is defending himself against what he calls baseless allegations by the Jersey authorities. A formal freezing of $7 billion assets linked to him and claims of conspiracy have stirred debate.
In India, authorities have apprehended a Kashmir resident concerning a car explosion in Delhi. The incident resulted in fatalities and injuries, further highlighting security challenges in the region. Additionally, these stories are among several shaping the international landscape this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
