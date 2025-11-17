Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Lebanon Challenges Israel's Border Wall

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has instructed the foreign minister to lodge a complaint against Israel for constructing a wall within Lebanese borders. The United Nations peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, confirmed the wall's encroachment, demanding its removal. Israel claims the wall aligns with border reinforcement plans amid ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 17-11-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 07:26 IST
Tensions Rise as Lebanon Challenges Israel's Border Wall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's President, Joseph Aoun, has called for diplomatic action against Israel over recent territorial encroachments.

The controversial structure reportedly intrudes on Lebanese land, affecting over 4,000 square meters, according to UNIFIL, who demands its removal to maintain regional peace.

Israel justifies the construction as a defensive strategy amid heightened conflict with Hezbollah, despite violating UN resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Balakliia: Missile Attack Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Balakliia: Missile Attack Claims Lives

 Global
2
Japan's Economic Hiccup: A Temporary Slowdown Amidst Global Headwinds

Japan's Economic Hiccup: A Temporary Slowdown Amidst Global Headwinds

 Global
3
In reversal, Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein files to move on from 'hoax', reports AP.

In reversal, Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein fil...

 Global
4
Trump Calls for Release of Epstein Files

Trump Calls for Release of Epstein Files

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025