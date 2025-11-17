Tensions Rise as Lebanon Challenges Israel's Border Wall
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has instructed the foreign minister to lodge a complaint against Israel for constructing a wall within Lebanese borders. The United Nations peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, confirmed the wall's encroachment, demanding its removal. Israel claims the wall aligns with border reinforcement plans amid ongoing regional tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 17-11-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 07:26 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's President, Joseph Aoun, has called for diplomatic action against Israel over recent territorial encroachments.
The controversial structure reportedly intrudes on Lebanese land, affecting over 4,000 square meters, according to UNIFIL, who demands its removal to maintain regional peace.
Israel justifies the construction as a defensive strategy amid heightened conflict with Hezbollah, despite violating UN resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement