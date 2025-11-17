Taiwan's Unprecedented Civil Defence Strategy: A Handbook for Resilience

Taiwan is taking an unprecedented step in bolstering its defenses by distributing millions of civil defence handbooks to households this week. The initiative aims to prepare residents for emergencies, including the potential for a Chinese attack.

Unveiled in September, the handbook breaks new ground by outlining crucial instructions for encountering enemy soldiers and discrediting any surrender claims. It also guides citizens on finding bomb shelters and assembling emergency kits, as Taiwan continues to shore up its defenses amid Beijing's escalating military and political pressure.

'This booklet shows our determination to defend ourselves,' asserted Lin Fei-fan, Deputy Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council. The distribution campaign underscores Taiwan's resolve, as the government plans to further educate citizens through promotional efforts on emergency preparedness.