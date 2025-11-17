Govt Launches New Platform to Issue Secure Digital Credentials Nationwide

The Government has announced a major step forward in modernising public services with the development of a new platform that will allow agencies to issue secure digital credentials to New Zealanders. The project, to be delivered by New Zealand technology company MATTR, is expected to significantly streamline how people prove their identity and complete essential tasks with government and private-sector organisations.

Digitising Government and Public Service Minister Judith Collins says the platform marks a pivotal milestone in the country’s shift toward safer and more convenient digital identity services—while retaining consumer choice and ensuring strong privacy protections.

A Shared Service to Modernise Identity Verification

The platform will be managed by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) as a shared service accessible to all public-sector agencies. This means organisations such as the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), DIA, and eventually many more government bodies will be able to issue digital identity credentials directly into the upcoming Government App, currently under development.

Minister Collins noted that many everyday tasks—such as verifying a date of birth, passport number, or authority to act on behalf of a business—still rely heavily on physical documents. These traditional processes often require people to visit offices in person, obtain certified copies, or share multiple pieces of paperwork. Not only is this time-consuming and inconvenient, but it also increases risks around identity theft and data exposure.

The new digital credential system seeks to eliminate these pain points by allowing people to securely present verified information in digital form.

Secure, Trusted, and Optional

Collins emphasised that no New Zealander will be required to use digital identity services. Instead, the system will operate as a voluntary, government-accredited option for those who prefer faster, more secure interactions.

The Government App will consolidate digital credentials in one place, enabling users to prove identity details without repeatedly sharing unnecessary information. Instead of presenting an entire document, individuals could share only the specific credential needed for a particular transaction—enhancing security while reducing data exposure.

“Government-accredited digital identity services will allow you to easily present credentials in a way that is safer, trusted and more secure,” Collins said. “For those who choose to opt in, the Government App will make this incredibly convenient.”

Business-Friendly Features and Early Use Cases

As one of the first agencies to adopt the new platform, MBIE will lead an early trial by issuing New Zealand Business Number (NZBN) digital credentials. This initiative will make it significantly simpler for company directors to prove their identity and authority when dealing with government agencies, financial institutions, or private-sector service providers.

Currently, many business owners must repeatedly submit identity verification documents, board resolutions, or other evidence of authority. A verified NZBN digital credential will streamline these processes, reducing administrative overhead and speeding up transactions.

This early use case highlights the platform’s potential to support compliance-heavy processes—saving businesses time and helping drive more efficient economic activity.

Reducing Costs and Raising Standards Across Government

A centralised approach to digital credential management is expected to reduce costs across the entire public sector. Instead of each agency building and managing its own identity system—which risks duplication and inconsistent standards—the shared platform will ensure:

Uniform, high-level privacy and security protections

Reduced paperwork and manual processing

Lower operational costs

Better value for taxpayers

Faster and more consistent customer experience across all agencies

Minister Collins noted that this model is the kind of “shared service” the Government wants to encourage more widely, as part of broader reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of public-sector spending.

A Key Step in Delivering a Modern Digital Government

The development of the digital credential platform is part of a wider government vision to streamline services, improve security, and reduce administrative burdens for individuals and businesses. With MATTR—a company internationally recognised for its digital identity and verifiable credentials technology—leading the development, the Government expects the solution to meet global best-practice standards.

As work progresses on the new Government App, the digital credential platform will play a core role in ensuring New Zealanders have a modern, secure, and convenient way to manage their digital interactions with the public sector.

