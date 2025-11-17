Left Menu

Dog Walk Turns Dangerous: Woman Faces Assault and Theft

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed and robbed of her mobile phone by an unidentified man while walking her dog in Upakar Layout on November 7. The suspect initiated a conversation by asking to pet her dog. A police case has been registered, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.

A woman in her mid-twenties faced a harrowing ordeal on the night of November 7 when an unidentified man allegedly sexually harassed her and stole her mobile phone while she was walking her dog in Upakar Layout.

The assailant approached the woman under the pretense of wanting to pet her dog. As she attempted to leave, he allegedly inappropriately touched her. The situation escalated when, after being pushed away, he attempted to touch her again, leading to a struggle.

According to the police report, the victim's mobile phone fell during the altercation, and the assailant grabbed it before fleeing. Authorities have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as they intensify efforts to capture the suspect.

