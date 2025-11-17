Bangladesh on Edge: Sheikh Hasina's Tribunal Verdict Spurs Unrest

Sporadic violence has erupted across Bangladesh in the run-up to a verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a special tribunal case involving alleged crimes against humanity. Heavy security deployment was visible as tensions soared amid protests and violent incidents.

In Dhaka, typically bustling streets were nearly deserted, but disturbances grew throughout the day as protesters barricaded roads using burning tyres and tree trunks. The city witnessed multiple crude bomb explosions, exacerbating the already tense atmosphere.

Authorities have intensified security measures with military and police patrols blanketing key locations, and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has authorized lethal force against violent protestors. Prosecutors seek the death penalty for Hasina, who maintains the charges are baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)