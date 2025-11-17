Left Menu

Bangladesh on Edge: Sheikh Hasina's Tribunal Verdict Spurs Unrest

Sporadic violence erupted in Bangladesh amid tight security as the country awaited a tribunal verdict against ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Accused of crimes against humanity, Hasina denies the charges. As security forces prepared for unrest, incidents of arson and bomb blasts occurred throughout Dhaka, leading to heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:51 IST
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Sporadic violence has erupted across Bangladesh in the run-up to a verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a special tribunal case involving alleged crimes against humanity. Heavy security deployment was visible as tensions soared amid protests and violent incidents.

In Dhaka, typically bustling streets were nearly deserted, but disturbances grew throughout the day as protesters barricaded roads using burning tyres and tree trunks. The city witnessed multiple crude bomb explosions, exacerbating the already tense atmosphere.

Authorities have intensified security measures with military and police patrols blanketing key locations, and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has authorized lethal force against violent protestors. Prosecutors seek the death penalty for Hasina, who maintains the charges are baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

