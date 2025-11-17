Bangladesh on Edge: Sheikh Hasina's Tribunal Verdict Spurs Unrest
Sporadic violence erupted in Bangladesh amid tight security as the country awaited a tribunal verdict against ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Accused of crimes against humanity, Hasina denies the charges. As security forces prepared for unrest, incidents of arson and bomb blasts occurred throughout Dhaka, leading to heightened tensions.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Sporadic violence has erupted across Bangladesh in the run-up to a verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a special tribunal case involving alleged crimes against humanity. Heavy security deployment was visible as tensions soared amid protests and violent incidents.
In Dhaka, typically bustling streets were nearly deserted, but disturbances grew throughout the day as protesters barricaded roads using burning tyres and tree trunks. The city witnessed multiple crude bomb explosions, exacerbating the already tense atmosphere.
Authorities have intensified security measures with military and police patrols blanketing key locations, and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has authorized lethal force against violent protestors. Prosecutors seek the death penalty for Hasina, who maintains the charges are baseless.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- Sheikh Hasina
- tribunal
- violence
- Dhaka
- protests
- arson
- bomb blasts
- security
- Awami League
ALSO READ
Intense Work Pressure Sparks Protests Across Kerala in Wake of BLO's Tragic Death
Tension in Dhaka: Awaiting Hasina's Verdict
Mass Protests in Manila Demand Accountability for Infrastructure Corruption
Tragedy Strikes: Protests Erupt Over Student's Death in Maharashtra
Dhaka on Edge: Unrest and Explosions Shake the Capital Amid Political Tensions