Tragic Tractor Accident: Boy Killed in Etawah

A tragic accident unfolded in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, where a 13-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured. The incident occurred when a tractor fitted with a paddy threshing unit overturned on the Jakhouli-Indhauna road.

Ikdil Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Singh Chauhan reported the accident took place around 8 am during paddy harvesting. Sadly, the victim, Kush alias Chhotu from Indhauna village, was trapped under the thresher and died instantly.

Four other boys riding on the tractor, including Kush's brother, sustained injuries. Authorities have launched a search for the driver who fled the scene. An investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)