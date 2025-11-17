Left Menu

Navigating Trade Challenges: Germany and China's Collaborative Future

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasizes the importance of fair competition and dialogue in trade between Germany and China during the China-Germany Financial Dialogue in Beijing. He expresses optimism that both nations can collaboratively address contemporary challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:50 IST
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil highlighted the necessity of ensuring fair competition in trade with China on Monday, underlining the significance of maintaining open dialogues.

Speaking at the China-Germany Financial Dialogue in Beijing, Klingbeil stated, "Germany and China together can find answers to the challenges of our time."

The minister's remarks underscore a commitment to collaborative efforts to tackle global economic challenges in partnership with China.

