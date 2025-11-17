Tragic Murder at Sarveshwar Sai Temple: Priest Strangled in Bizarre Heist

A shocking incident unfolded in the Civil Lines area, where the revered priest of the Sarveshwar Sai Temple, Manoj Shankhdhar, was found dead in his quarters. He had been serving as the temple's priest since 2016.

The gruesome murder appears to be part of a broader mystery, as assailants damaged the temple's surveillance system, seizing the digital video recorder and allegedly stealing two silver crowns, adding to the bizarre nature of the crime. Additional evidence indicates an attempt to destroy the temple's donation records.

Police have launched an investigation, citing the theft of the CCTV DVR and the priest's mobile phone as possible clues. As the authorities work to uncover the motives behind the attack, the temple community is left grieving and demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)