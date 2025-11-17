Left Menu

Tragic Murder at Sarveshwar Sai Temple: Priest Strangled in Bizarre Heist

The Sarveshwar Sai Temple's priest, Manoj Shankhdhar, was found murdered, strangled by unknown assailants. The attackers took the DVR and reportedly attempted to destroy donation deeds, also stealing silver crowns. Police are examining the case, with the community shocked by the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:29 IST
A shocking incident unfolded in the Civil Lines area, where the revered priest of the Sarveshwar Sai Temple, Manoj Shankhdhar, was found dead in his quarters. He had been serving as the temple's priest since 2016.

The gruesome murder appears to be part of a broader mystery, as assailants damaged the temple's surveillance system, seizing the digital video recorder and allegedly stealing two silver crowns, adding to the bizarre nature of the crime. Additional evidence indicates an attempt to destroy the temple's donation records.

Police have launched an investigation, citing the theft of the CCTV DVR and the priest's mobile phone as possible clues. As the authorities work to uncover the motives behind the attack, the temple community is left grieving and demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

