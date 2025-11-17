Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Strategic Villages Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russian troops have made advances by capturing three villages across Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions. These claims were reported by Russia's defense ministry but remain unverified by independent sources.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have taken control of three villages across Ukraine's battleground regions, according to a report from the RIA news agency citing the defense ministry on Monday.

The captured villages include Hai in Dnipropetrovsk, Platonivka in Donetsk, and Dvorichanske in Kharkiv, marking a significant advancement in the ongoing conflict.

However, as of now, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm these battlefield developments.

