Russian Forces Capture Strategic Villages Amid Ongoing Conflict
Russian troops have made advances by capturing three villages across Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions. These claims were reported by Russia's defense ministry but remain unverified by independent sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:49 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces have taken control of three villages across Ukraine's battleground regions, according to a report from the RIA news agency citing the defense ministry on Monday.
The captured villages include Hai in Dnipropetrovsk, Platonivka in Donetsk, and Dvorichanske in Kharkiv, marking a significant advancement in the ongoing conflict.
However, as of now, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm these battlefield developments.
