Tragic Tale of Jealousy: Husband Arrested for Wife's Murder

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Delhi for the alleged murder of his wife, driven by suspicions of an extramarital affair. Vishnu Sharma, the accused, reportedly killed his wife, Shweta Sharma, following a heated dispute in their home.

Sharma, with a history of criminal activities, attempted to dispose of her body in a nearby drain to evade capture. The gruesome discovery was made on November 14, when the woman's body was found partially submerged near an industrial area.

Authorities apprehended Sharma after reviewing CCTV footage showing him carrying the body. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The investigation uncovered his prior involvement in cases related to theft and excise violations.

