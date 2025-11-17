Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Jealousy: Husband Arrested for Wife's Murder

A man named Vishnu Sharma was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, Shweta Sharma, in Delhi, suspecting her of an affair. He dumped her body in a drain. Known for previous offenses, Sharma's crime was revealed through CCTV footage, leading to his arrest and confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Delhi for the alleged murder of his wife, driven by suspicions of an extramarital affair. Vishnu Sharma, the accused, reportedly killed his wife, Shweta Sharma, following a heated dispute in their home.

Sharma, with a history of criminal activities, attempted to dispose of her body in a nearby drain to evade capture. The gruesome discovery was made on November 14, when the woman's body was found partially submerged near an industrial area.

Authorities apprehended Sharma after reviewing CCTV footage showing him carrying the body. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The investigation uncovered his prior involvement in cases related to theft and excise violations.

