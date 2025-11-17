Left Menu

Escalating Violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Disturbing Trend in Murder Rates

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan has experienced a sharp rise in violent crimes, with 3,200 murder cases reported in 2025, up from 2,604 the previous year. While murder and kidnapping incidents increased, theft and robbery have decreased. Police are enhancing efforts to combat crime and ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, murder rates have escalated sharply, with official data recording 3,200 cases from January to October 2025, a stark rise from last year's 2,604 cases during the same period.

The crime statistics released by Peshawar Police highlight a troubling trend in violent crime, despite a decrease in theft-related incidents. Notably, murder and kidnapping incidents have surged, with 993 kidnappings reported this year, up from 934 last year.

Efforts to tackle these alarming trends are underway, with the Peshawar Capital City Police Officer implementing various measures to curb serious crimes. Citizens are urged to report suspicious activities to support law enforcement efforts in deterring crime.

