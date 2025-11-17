Escalating Violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Disturbing Trend in Murder Rates

In Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, murder rates have escalated sharply, with official data recording 3,200 cases from January to October 2025, a stark rise from last year's 2,604 cases during the same period.

The crime statistics released by Peshawar Police highlight a troubling trend in violent crime, despite a decrease in theft-related incidents. Notably, murder and kidnapping incidents have surged, with 993 kidnappings reported this year, up from 934 last year.

Efforts to tackle these alarming trends are underway, with the Peshawar Capital City Police Officer implementing various measures to curb serious crimes. Citizens are urged to report suspicious activities to support law enforcement efforts in deterring crime.