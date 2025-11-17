Northern Zonal Council Meets to Address Regional Challenges

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting to discuss pressing regional issues with leaders from states and Union territories, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh. Discussions centered on education, health, water, and electricity.

The council addressed the urgent need for faster investigations and the implementation of Fast Track Special Courts for sexual offences against women and children. A minute of silence was observed for victims of the November 10 Red Fort blast. Council meetings foster cooperation and dispute resolution among states and the central government.

Established under the States Reorganisation Act of 1956, the Northern Zonal Council includes a rotating vice-chairperson from member states and provides advisories to enhance regional collaboration. With diverse issues tackled in the past 11 years, it strengthens ties between national and local governance.