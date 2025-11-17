Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Challenges Centre's Gorkhaland Interlocutor Appointment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the revocation of a retired IPS officer's appointment as interlocutor for Gorkhaland discussions. Banerjee claims the appointment breaches the GTA Act, violates state jurisdiction, and undermines federal governance, calling for immediate intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:43 IST
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Centre's Gorkhaland Interlocutor Appointment
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a strongly-worded letter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to retract the appointment of a retired IPS officer as an interlocutor for discussions concerning the Gorkhas of the Darjeeling hills. The move, she argues, infringes on state jurisdiction and constitutional provisions.

Banerjee emphasized that the appointment violates the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Act, 2011, which defines governance as a state responsibility. Her letter accused the Modi government of bypassing necessary consultations with the West Bengal government, thereby breaching the federal structure.

The Chief Minister further stated that this central intervention is politically motivated, threatening peace and stability in the region. She called upon the Prime Minister for urgent action to revoke the decision, highlighting the state's decade-long sustaining peace through local reforms.

TRENDING

1
Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

 India
4
Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025