Left Menu

Mass Deletion of MGNREGA Beneficiaries Sparks Political Uproar

The Congress has criticized the government's deletion of 27 lakh MGNREGA workers' names, labeling it a systematic attempt to dismantle the scheme. They demand a minimum wage of Rs 400 per day and oppose the use of exclusionary technologies such as ABPS, NMMS, and e-KYC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:45 IST
Mass Deletion of MGNREGA Beneficiaries Sparks Political Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has sharply criticized the government over the deletion of approximately 27 lakh names from the MGNREGA worker database within a month. They argue this act is not isolated but a deliberate move to dismantle the rural employment scheme.

Congress insists on a minimum MGNREGA wage of Rs 400 per day and demands the immediate suspension of technological mandates like the Aadhaar-Based Payment System (ABPS), the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS), and e-KYC. These are seen as exclusionary measures that undermine workers' rights.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress' head of communications, shared concerns on social media, highlighting a media report validating their claims. He notes that the Modi government's digital processes, branded as transparency, could deny 2 crore workers their rightful employment and remuneration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Tech Revolution: New Policies Set to Shape Bengaluru's Future

Karnataka's Tech Revolution: New Policies Set to Shape Bengaluru's Future

 India
2
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Surges with Profit Gains

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Surges with Profit Gains

 India
3
Swastika Castal Limited Sees Strong Growth with Future-Ready Strategies

Swastika Castal Limited Sees Strong Growth with Future-Ready Strategies

 India
4
The Digital Dilemma: AI, Extremism, and Youth Radicalization

The Digital Dilemma: AI, Extremism, and Youth Radicalization

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025