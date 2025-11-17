Mass Deletion of MGNREGA Beneficiaries Sparks Political Uproar

The Congress has sharply criticized the government over the deletion of approximately 27 lakh names from the MGNREGA worker database within a month. They argue this act is not isolated but a deliberate move to dismantle the rural employment scheme.

Congress insists on a minimum MGNREGA wage of Rs 400 per day and demands the immediate suspension of technological mandates like the Aadhaar-Based Payment System (ABPS), the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS), and e-KYC. These are seen as exclusionary measures that undermine workers' rights.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress' head of communications, shared concerns on social media, highlighting a media report validating their claims. He notes that the Modi government's digital processes, branded as transparency, could deny 2 crore workers their rightful employment and remuneration.

