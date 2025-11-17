Mass Deletion of MGNREGA Beneficiaries Sparks Political Uproar
The Congress has criticized the government's deletion of 27 lakh MGNREGA workers' names, labeling it a systematic attempt to dismantle the scheme. They demand a minimum wage of Rs 400 per day and oppose the use of exclusionary technologies such as ABPS, NMMS, and e-KYC.
The Congress has sharply criticized the government over the deletion of approximately 27 lakh names from the MGNREGA worker database within a month. They argue this act is not isolated but a deliberate move to dismantle the rural employment scheme.
Congress insists on a minimum MGNREGA wage of Rs 400 per day and demands the immediate suspension of technological mandates like the Aadhaar-Based Payment System (ABPS), the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS), and e-KYC. These are seen as exclusionary measures that undermine workers' rights.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress' head of communications, shared concerns on social media, highlighting a media report validating their claims. He notes that the Modi government's digital processes, branded as transparency, could deny 2 crore workers their rightful employment and remuneration.
