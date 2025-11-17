Zelenskiy's Paris Visit Seals Rafale Jet Deal Amidst Rising Tensions
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy inks a deal with France for 100 Rafale jets, boosting Ukraine's defense against Russia. This ten-year aviation strategy enhances Ukraine's air capabilities alongside Mirage and Aster 30 missiles while financial and political questions linger in France.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday the signing of an agreement with France to procure 100 Rafale warplanes. This move is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's military capacity as Russian aggressions intensify. Zelenskiy's visit to Paris involved discussions with President Emmanuel Macron, highlighting increased drone and missile attacks by Russia.
During a media briefing at Villacoublay military airport, Zelenskiy expressed his intent to establish some of the world's greatest air defenses. The agreement includes transferring French military assets to Ukraine, enhancing the country's defense over a strategic 10-year plan, involving collaborations with Dassault and other defense providers.
Details of the deal confirm deliveries would complement Ukraine's long-term aerial fleet expansions, amidst France's internal political and financial challenges. Macron also pledged additional Mirage fighter jets, expanding Ukraine's air-defense systems with SAMP/T air-defense systems and strategic collaborations with European defense groups.
