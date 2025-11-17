Left Menu

Viral Video Spurs Police Action in Meerut Assault Case

A video depicting an assault on three young men in Meerut has led to police intervention. The incident occurred on November 6, involving five attackers with weapons. Public outrage has surged, prompting an FIR. Authorities are analyzing the footage to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A disturbing video showing the assault of three youths in Meerut has gone viral, leading to swift police action, sources confirmed.

The video depicts a vicious attack on three men by a group of five individuals wielding sharp weapons, causing public outcry.

Police have registered an FIR and are diligently working to identify the attackers using technical analysis of the footage.

