Viral Video Spurs Police Action in Meerut Assault Case
A video depicting an assault on three young men in Meerut has led to police intervention. The incident occurred on November 6, involving five attackers with weapons. Public outrage has surged, prompting an FIR. Authorities are analyzing the footage to identify and apprehend the culprits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A disturbing video showing the assault of three youths in Meerut has gone viral, leading to swift police action, sources confirmed.
The video depicts a vicious attack on three men by a group of five individuals wielding sharp weapons, causing public outcry.
Police have registered an FIR and are diligently working to identify the attackers using technical analysis of the footage.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mystery at Bareilly College: Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraudsters Exploiting Stock Investment Schemes
Accountability Demanded Amid Nowgam Police Station Blast Investigation
Bangladesh's special tribunal sentences ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun to five years of imprisonment for crimes against humanity.
Delhi Police Probes Al Falah University in Terror and Fraud Scandal