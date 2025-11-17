Forest Officer's Ominous Veil: Family Tragedy in Gujarat

The shocking discovery of a forest officer's family gone missing in Gujarat has culminated in a chilling murder charge against the officer himself. Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Shailesh Khambhla, aged 39, allegedly took the lives of his wife and two children, fueling an intense investigation.

The bodies of Nayana, 42, their son, 9, and daughter, 13, were recovered from a deep pit near Khambhla's official residence, raising a series of questions about his culpability. Initial suspicions arose due to a noted lack of concern on Khambhla's part and inconsistencies in his statements.

Police unearthed these harrowing truths by tracing phone records and interrogating colony guards, leading to a confession wherein Khambhla admitted orchestrating the crime over ongoing marital disputes. His betrayal of trust involved deceitfully having pits dug under false pretenses, only to use them for such heinous acts.