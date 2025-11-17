Left Menu

Forest Officer's Ominous Veil: Family Tragedy in Gujarat

The disappearance of a forest officer's family in Gujarat led to the arrest of the officer himself for their murder. Assistant Conservator of Forests Shailesh Khambhla allegedly smothered his wife and two children, then disposed of their bodies in a pit near his Bhavnagar home, following marital discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:06 IST
Forest Officer's Ominous Veil: Family Tragedy in Gujarat
murder
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking discovery of a forest officer's family gone missing in Gujarat has culminated in a chilling murder charge against the officer himself. Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Shailesh Khambhla, aged 39, allegedly took the lives of his wife and two children, fueling an intense investigation.

The bodies of Nayana, 42, their son, 9, and daughter, 13, were recovered from a deep pit near Khambhla's official residence, raising a series of questions about his culpability. Initial suspicions arose due to a noted lack of concern on Khambhla's part and inconsistencies in his statements.

Police unearthed these harrowing truths by tracing phone records and interrogating colony guards, leading to a confession wherein Khambhla admitted orchestrating the crime over ongoing marital disputes. His betrayal of trust involved deceitfully having pits dug under false pretenses, only to use them for such heinous acts.

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Ascends as RJD Legislature Leader

Tejashwi Yadav Ascends as RJD Legislature Leader

 India
2
Unraveling the Red Fort Conspiracy: A Deep Dive into the 'White Collar' Terror Network

Unraveling the Red Fort Conspiracy: A Deep Dive into the 'White Collar' Terr...

 India
3
KVS Castings Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Financial Growth

KVS Castings Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Financial Growth

 India
4
Chronic Pain and Depression: Hidden Drivers of Hypertension

Chronic Pain and Depression: Hidden Drivers of Hypertension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025