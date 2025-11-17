Faux PMO Secretary Exposed in Maharashtra Scandal
Ashok Thombre, a 45-year-old man, posed as a secretary from the PMO and NITI Aayog during an event in Maharashtra. Police discovered his fraud when he failed to show official credentials. Thombre and his bodyguard face charges of impersonation and other legal violations. Investigations continue.
A 45-year-old man has been apprehended for posing as a government official during an event in Maharashtra, according to local police reports.
The accused, Ashok Thombre, falsely claimed to be a secretary with the Prime Minister's Office and a NITI Aayog member. His deceit was revealed during a check initiated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar.
Items suggesting government affiliation were found on him, and charges has been filed under various sections. His private bodyguard, Vikas Pandagale, was also detained, with a detailed probe currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
