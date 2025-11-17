Left Menu

Faux PMO Secretary Exposed in Maharashtra Scandal

Ashok Thombre, a 45-year-old man, posed as a secretary from the PMO and NITI Aayog during an event in Maharashtra. Police discovered his fraud when he failed to show official credentials. Thombre and his bodyguard face charges of impersonation and other legal violations. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:42 IST
Faux PMO Secretary Exposed in Maharashtra Scandal
man
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man has been apprehended for posing as a government official during an event in Maharashtra, according to local police reports.

The accused, Ashok Thombre, falsely claimed to be a secretary with the Prime Minister's Office and a NITI Aayog member. His deceit was revealed during a check initiated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar.

Items suggesting government affiliation were found on him, and charges has been filed under various sections. His private bodyguard, Vikas Pandagale, was also detained, with a detailed probe currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

 India
2
Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

 India
3
Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025