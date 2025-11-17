Left Menu

Kerala Police Ordered to Compensate Tortured Construction Worker

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission directed the state government to compensate a construction worker, Suresh, who allegedly endured custodial torture by sub-inspector P R Rahul. The Commission also instructed the government to recover the compensation amount from the accused officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:45 IST
Kerala Police Ordered to Compensate Tortured Construction Worker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered the state government to pay compensation to a construction worker, identified as Suresh, who allegedly suffered police custody torture by sub-inspector P R Rahul, three years ago.

Justice Alexander Thomas, chairperson of the Commission, directed the government to disburse one lakh rupees, recoverable from the accused officer, to the victim within two months, adding interest if delayed.

The victim, a Kollam resident, reported being assaulted while on the job in 2022, leading to ongoing health issues for which he sought medical treatment.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

 India
2
Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

 India
3
Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025