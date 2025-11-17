Kerala Police Ordered to Compensate Tortured Construction Worker
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission directed the state government to compensate a construction worker, Suresh, who allegedly endured custodial torture by sub-inspector P R Rahul. The Commission also instructed the government to recover the compensation amount from the accused officer.
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered the state government to pay compensation to a construction worker, identified as Suresh, who allegedly suffered police custody torture by sub-inspector P R Rahul, three years ago.
Justice Alexander Thomas, chairperson of the Commission, directed the government to disburse one lakh rupees, recoverable from the accused officer, to the victim within two months, adding interest if delayed.
The victim, a Kollam resident, reported being assaulted while on the job in 2022, leading to ongoing health issues for which he sought medical treatment.
