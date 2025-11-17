Left Menu

Striving for Seamless Elections in Tawang's Challenging Terrain

Election Commissioner S S Sandhu emphasized the importance of smooth, inclusive, and transparent elections during a review meeting in Tawang. Accompanied by local officials, he assessed electoral arrangements and highlighted the challenges of the region. Sandhu praised the efforts towards efficient election management, especially in remote and difficult areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:46 IST
Striving for Seamless Elections in Tawang's Challenging Terrain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Election Commissioner S S Sandhu has accentuated the critical need for elections that are smooth, inclusive, and transparent, as he visited Tawang on Monday for a comprehensive review of electoral affairs.

During this visit, Sandhu, along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer P K Sain and Deputy CEO Shania Mize, interacted with Tawang district officials, gaining insights into the unique electoral challenges posed by the region's geography.

The officials discussed initiatives aimed at enhancing electoral processes and addressed field-level feedback. Sandhu expressed appreciation for the efforts and committed to ensuring robust election management, even in the most remote areas of Tawang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Political Showdown: MCD Bypolls and the Battle Over Garbage

Delhi's Political Showdown: MCD Bypolls and the Battle Over Garbage

 India
2
Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

 Global
3
AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Commences: Enhancing Indo-UK Military Relations

AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Commences: Enhancing Indo-UK Military Relations

 India
4
Thrilling Victory for TSI Racing at Robusta Rally 2025

Thrilling Victory for TSI Racing at Robusta Rally 2025

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025