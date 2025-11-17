Striving for Seamless Elections in Tawang's Challenging Terrain

Election Commissioner S S Sandhu has accentuated the critical need for elections that are smooth, inclusive, and transparent, as he visited Tawang on Monday for a comprehensive review of electoral affairs.

During this visit, Sandhu, along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer P K Sain and Deputy CEO Shania Mize, interacted with Tawang district officials, gaining insights into the unique electoral challenges posed by the region's geography.

The officials discussed initiatives aimed at enhancing electoral processes and addressed field-level feedback. Sandhu expressed appreciation for the efforts and committed to ensuring robust election management, even in the most remote areas of Tawang.

