Telangana Rallies Support After Tragic Saudi Bus Accident
The Telangana government is sending a relief team to Saudi Arabia following a tragic bus accident that killed several Hyderabad residents. Led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, the team aims to coordinate efforts and ensure religious funerals. Ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims' families.
The Telangana government is taking swift action following a devastating bus accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of numerous Hyderabad residents. A relief team, led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, is being deployed to coordinate efforts and provide support on the ground.
The tragic incident occurred when a bus carrying pilgrims to Madina for Ziyarath collided with an oil tanker near Mufrihat. The accident resulted in the deaths of at least 45 individuals, including 10 children, as reported by the Telangana Haj Committee. The government is providing an ex-gratia payment of Rs five lakh to the families of the deceased.
To ensure that the funeral arrangements align with religious traditions, the Telangana government is prioritizing the cultural and spiritual needs of the victims' families. Additionally, two members from each affected family will be accommodated to travel to Saudi Arabia to participate in the final rites.
