Assam's Electoral Roll Gets a 'Special Revision' Upgrade

The Election Commission has announced a 'Special Revision' of the electoral rolls in Assam, with the final list scheduled for release on February 10, 2026. This initiative aims to improve accuracy and streamline verification processes ahead of the 2026 elections.

The 'Special Revision' will qualify January 1, 2026, as its assessment date, drawing a line between the annual special summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Rather than traditional enumeration forms, booth-level officers are set to verify electors against pre-filled registers, officials stated.

A door-to-door verification process is slated for November 22 to December 20, followed by the publication of the integrated draft electoral roll on December 27. This decision aligns with the EC's June SIR order, which applies to various other Indian states, although unique citizenship provisions in Assam required a distinct approach under Supreme Court supervision.