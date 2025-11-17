Wave of Abductions: Another School Tragedy in Nigeria
In Kebbi state, Nigeria, 25 girls were kidnapped from a secondary school by bandits, with one staff member killed. The attack is the newest in a string of similar incidents in Nigeria's northern region since 2014. Police provide limited details but confirm the targeting of school children.
In a recurring tragedy, bandits abducted 25 girls from a secondary school in Nigeria's Kebbi state on Monday morning. The incident also resulted in the death of a staff member and left another injured, marking another grim chapter in the ongoing security crisis within the country.
The armed attack unfolded at approximately 4:00 am, according to local police, who have not yet released further details on the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping. The authorities continue their investigations, endeavoring to return the children safely to their families.
This abduction is part of a troubling trend of attacks on educational institutions in Nigeria's northern region. Since 2014, armed groups have persistently targeted schoolchildren, exacerbating the instability and undermining community safety in these areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
