Supreme Court Warns Maharashtra on Quota Limit in Local Polls

The Supreme Court cautioned Maharashtra against exceeding the 50% reservation cap in upcoming local body elections. It maintained that elections should reflect pre-Banthia Commission conditions and warned of halting polls if caps are breached. The issue stems from a 2022 report suggesting a 27% OBC quota.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday urged Maharashtra not to surpass the 50% reservation limit in the next round of local body elections, scheduled for next month, threatening to halt the polls otherwise.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized that elections in Maharashtra must adhere to the circumstances before the 2022 Banthia Commission report, which proposed a 27% quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) groups.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Maharashtra, assured the court that the nomination process, ending on November 17, will respect the court's stance pending a hearing on November 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

