Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud Racket Duping Investors
The Delhi Police dismantled a cyber fraud ring that deceived a 40-year-old accountant of Rs 3.13 lakh through fake stock market investments. Two arrests were made after operations in Haryana. Victims were lured via a fraudulent app and misled by false profit claims. Investigations are ongoing.
In a significant bust, the Delhi Police dismantled a cyber fraud ring responsible for swindling an accountant of Rs 3.13 lakh with promises of high stock market returns, according to authorities on Monday.
Following a thorough, three-day operation, officers arrested two individuals in Rohtak and Hisar, Haryana. The victim, Kewal Kumar, was misled by a woman named Mitali Chopra, who lured him into a fraudulent investment scheme.
Under the guise of guaranteed profits, Kumar was persuaded to use an application for transactions, resulting in multiple transfers from his wife's account. The app eventually blocked his withdrawal attempts, exposing the scam. A complex investigation led to the arrests and the discovery of additional linked cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
