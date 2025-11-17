Left Menu

Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

Germany plans to resume suspended arms sales to Israel, subject to continued adherence to the Gaza ceasefire and large-scale humanitarian aid. Berlin's decision reflects its complex historical relationship with Israel. The policy shift follows criticism of Germany's suspension, initially prompted by Israel's Gaza operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:08 IST
Germany on Monday announced it would resume the sale of weapons to Israel, a pause first instigated in August over the Gaza conflict. However, this decision hinges on adherence to the ongoing ceasefire and substantial humanitarian aid delivery, according to officials.

Germany, the world's second-largest arm exporter to Israel after the United States, had frozen some arms exports amid growing public pressure. Now, Berlin will reinstate its practice of reviewing sales on a case-by-case basis, effective November 24, while closely monitoring the developments.

German officials emphasized that the resumption of arms sales is contingent on peace efforts, specifically referencing the ceasefire and necessary humanitarian measures in Gaza. The decision underscores Germany's enduring support for a peaceful resolution and reconstruction efforts in the region.

