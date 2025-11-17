Left Menu

RPF Rescues 13 Tribal Minors from Human Traffickers at Tatanagar Station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 13 tribal minors, including 12 girls, from Tatanagar Railway Station. The children were being trafficked to work in Tamil Nadu. They were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee. The traffickers have been taken into custody and face legal action.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has successfully rescued 13 tribal minors, including 12 girls, from Tatanagar Railway Station. These minors were reportedly being transported to a yarn manufacturing unit in Salem, Tamil Nadu, by two alleged human traffickers, according to officials on Monday.

The children have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to ensure their care, protection, and rehabilitation. Meanwhile, the suspected traffickers were remanded to judicial custody at Ghaghidih Central Jail. The operation was executed by the RPF flying squad, aided by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), acting on a tip-off.

Tatanagar GRP officer-in-charge, Jitram Oraon, highlighted that all minors originated from various villages in Hatgamharia block of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand. They will appear before the Jamshedpur Civil Court for testimony prior to reunification with their families. The accused will face charges of trafficking minors, an offense punishable under stringent legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

