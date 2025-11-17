Decades-Long Case Concludes: 25 Sentenced in Notable Cow Slaughter and Gangster Incident

A significant legal resolution occurred as a local court sentenced 25 individuals to seven years' imprisonment for their involvement in a 2005 cow slaughter and gangster operation. Each convict was fined Rs 15,050, according to court officials.

Prosecutor Yogesh Kumar detailed that the case originated on May 2, 2005, when police were alerted to illegal cattle slaughtering in a forested area near Akbarpur and Kamalpur villages. Upon arrival, officers encountered cattle carcasses and hostile suspects who fired upon them.

Evidence, including a country-made pistol, led to charges under the Gangsters Act. Ultimately, 25 were convicted by Additional Sessions Judge Chand Vijay Shrinet, concluding a lengthy judicial journey with significant penalties imposed for the crimes.