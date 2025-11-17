Defence Secretary Reviews Border Readiness, Key Infrastructure in Central Sector

The Defence Secretary, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, concluded a comprehensive three-day visit to key forward locations in the Central Sector between 15 and 17 November 2025, reaffirming the Government of India’s commitment to enhancing border preparedness, strengthening operational capabilities, and accelerating strategic infrastructure development along sensitive frontier areas.

The visit—covering critical defence locations, ongoing infrastructure projects, and operational hubs—served as a high-level assessment of India’s readiness in one of its most strategically important sectors, bordering the Himalayan region.

Detailed Operational Briefings at Pithoragarh

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh commenced his tour in Pithoragarh, a vital military node overseeing key passes and approaches along the India–China border. Here, he received extensive briefings from the:

General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area

Commander, 119 (I) Infantry Brigade Group

Senior Army commanders apprised the Defence Secretary on:

Threat perception and evolving security dynamics in the Central Sector

High-altitude deployment patterns and forward troop positioning

Logistics and sustainment mechanisms in challenging terrain

Winter preparedness, surveillance systems, and patrol routes

Civil–military coordination for operations and emergency response

The Defence Secretary was also briefed on improvements in communication networks, supply chain reinforcement, and efforts to enhance the welfare and operational comfort of soldiers posted in high-altitude regions.

Visit to Navidang: Focus on Border Infrastructure Acceleration

At Navidang, one of the crucial forward posts near high-altitude passes, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh held detailed interactions with:

Battalion Commanders deployed along the forward axis

Chief Engineer, Project Hirak, Border Roads Organisation (BRO)

Senior technical and operational teams of the Border Roads Organisation

The Director General Border Roads (DGBR), who accompanied him throughout the visit

The teams provided updates on border infrastructure projects aimed at:

Improving connectivity to last-mile posts

Enhancing troop mobility and quick deployment capabilities

Strengthening strategic resilience in remote areas

Boosting all-weather access to critical forward locations

Supporting logistics movement and emergency operations

Key projects include construction of all-weather roads, advanced bridging systems, tunnels, permanent shelters, and avalanche protection structures—each integral for ensuring seamless movement even in challenging terrain and harsh climatic conditions.

Strategic Importance of Central Sector Infrastructure

The Central Sector, stretching across Uttarakhand, holds immense strategic value for India’s border management posture. In recent years, the Indian Government has invested heavily in expanding its:

Road networks in high-altitude zones

Advanced surveillance systems including UAV deployment

Forward base strengthening for better operational control

Logistic hubs and staging areas to support sustained operations

During his visit, the Defence Secretary reviewed the pace of construction and strategic alignment of ongoing BRO projects, underlining the need for time-bound execution of critical works.

He also commended BRO personnel stationed in extreme conditions, acknowledging their contributions to national security and infrastructure advancement.

Reinforcing Government Priorities: Security, Preparedness, Connectivity

The visit highlighted the Government’s broader strategic focus on securing India’s borders through:

Accelerated infrastructure modernization

Enhanced operational readiness of armed forces

Improved connectivity in remote border villages

Stronger inter-agency coordination

Climate-resilient and high-altitude capable infrastructure

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh stressed that robust border infrastructure is not only crucial for national defence but also for fostering developmental opportunities for local populations living in remote and often isolated regions.

Strengthening India’s High-Altitude Defence Posture

The tour concluded with a reaffirmation of the Government’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces deployed in some of the toughest terrains in the world. The Defence Secretary expressed appreciation for the professionalism, resilience, and dedication displayed by the troops and the BRO workforce.

By boosting connectivity, fast-tracking construction, and deepening operational synergy, India continues to strengthen its high-altitude defence posture and ensure strategic stability across the Central Sector.