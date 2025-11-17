Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Unveils Elderly Involvement

The Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals, including a 68-year-old woman, in Uttar Pradesh for suspected roles in drug trafficking. The arrests followed the recovery of a substantial quantity of heroin and other narcotics. Those detained have extensive criminal histories, highlighting ongoing drug-related concerns.

Updated: 17-11-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:08 IST
  India

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including a 68-year-old woman, from Uttar Pradesh for alleged drug trafficking offenses. Official sources confirmed the arrests on Monday.

The action stems from a substantial seizure of 292 grams of heroin on September 24. A diligent investigation led police to the suspects, who were apprehended in Uttar Pradesh. Among those arrested are Mehtab, 35, and Zoaib, 23.

During the raid, authorities confiscated 321 grams of heroin, 423 capsules of Tramadol, a controlled medication, and seized a Mahindra Thar SUV. The elderly woman has a criminal past involving 19 prior cases under various acts, while Mehtab's history includes serious crimes like murder and kidnapping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

