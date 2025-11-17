Delhi Police Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Unveils Elderly Involvement

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including a 68-year-old woman, from Uttar Pradesh for alleged drug trafficking offenses. Official sources confirmed the arrests on Monday.

The action stems from a substantial seizure of 292 grams of heroin on September 24. A diligent investigation led police to the suspects, who were apprehended in Uttar Pradesh. Among those arrested are Mehtab, 35, and Zoaib, 23.

During the raid, authorities confiscated 321 grams of heroin, 423 capsules of Tramadol, a controlled medication, and seized a Mahindra Thar SUV. The elderly woman has a criminal past involving 19 prior cases under various acts, while Mehtab's history includes serious crimes like murder and kidnapping.

