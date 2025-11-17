Left Menu

Amit Shah Advocates Regional Strength for National Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the Modi government's commitment to regional strength and national progress. Addressing the Northern Zonal Council, he encourages state collaboration on water management issues. Shah highlights poverty eradication and employment growth, underlining the cooperative sector's role in India's development journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:18 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Modi administration's focus on regional strength complementing national development during his address at the Northern Zonal Council meeting.

He urged states to collaborate on water management while also emphasizing cooperation, agriculture, and fisheries for eradicating poverty and boosting employment.

Shah highlighted the notable increase in zonal council meetings under the current government, showcasing India's commitment to state and regional collaboration for resolving key issues.

