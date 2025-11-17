Left Menu

ISWAP Executes Nigerian Army Officer in Unprecedented Insurgency Escalation

Islamic State West Africa Province claimed it executed a senior Nigerian army officer after an ambush on a military convoy in Borno state. The army initially denied abduction reports, terming them as 'fake news.' The incident highlights the ongoing insurgency challenges faced by Nigerian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) announced on Monday that they had executed a senior Nigerian army officer, captured during an ambush on a military convoy. This development signals a significant escalation in Nigeria's 16-year insurgency struggle.

The attacked convoy was led by Brigadier-General M. Uba of the 25 Task Force Brigade. It was ambushed by heavy gunfire while returning from a patrol near Wajiroko village in Borno state. The Nigerian army confirmed four casualties among its personnel.

Despite the army's prior statements dismissing the abduction of Brigadier-General Uba as 'fake news,' ISWAP claimed responsibility through its Amaq channel, asserting they executed the commander post-interrogation. Borno state remains a hotspot in the fight against insurgency, drawing attention to the pressing need for reinforced security measures.

