ISWAP Executes Nigerian Army Officer in Unprecedented Insurgency Escalation
Islamic State West Africa Province claimed it executed a senior Nigerian army officer after an ambush on a military convoy in Borno state. The army initially denied abduction reports, terming them as 'fake news.' The incident highlights the ongoing insurgency challenges faced by Nigerian forces.
Militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) announced on Monday that they had executed a senior Nigerian army officer, captured during an ambush on a military convoy. This development signals a significant escalation in Nigeria's 16-year insurgency struggle.
The attacked convoy was led by Brigadier-General M. Uba of the 25 Task Force Brigade. It was ambushed by heavy gunfire while returning from a patrol near Wajiroko village in Borno state. The Nigerian army confirmed four casualties among its personnel.
Despite the army's prior statements dismissing the abduction of Brigadier-General Uba as 'fake news,' ISWAP claimed responsibility through its Amaq channel, asserting they executed the commander post-interrogation. Borno state remains a hotspot in the fight against insurgency, drawing attention to the pressing need for reinforced security measures.
