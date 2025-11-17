CBDT Unveils Taxpayers’ Lounge at IITF 2025 to Promote Tax Awareness & Services

The Income Tax Department, continuing its flagship annual outreach initiative, inaugurated the Taxpayers’ Lounge at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The pavilion, open from 14–27 November 2025, aims to strengthen public awareness around taxation, empower citizens through simplified tax-related services, and underline the crucial role of taxpayers in nation-building.

The lounge was inaugurated by Shri Ravi Agrawal, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in the presence of Members of CBDT and senior officials of the Income Tax Department. This year’s theme, “प्रत्येक राज्य, एक राष्ट्र निर्माता” (Every State, a Nation Builder), reinforces the message that every citizen, every region, and every taxpayer contributes to India’s economic and developmental journey.

Showcasing Unity, Diversity and Collective Progress

Aligned with the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, the central installation at the pavilion visually represents India’s cultural diversity and economic unity. It conveys how citizens across all states—North to South, East to West—are equal partners in the nation’s progress, contributing to a strong, resilient and inclusive economy.

A One-Stop Tax Services Pavilion

The Taxpayers’ Lounge offers easy access to a host of services designed to simplify tax compliance and help visitors navigate their tax responsibilities effortlessly. Dedicated helpdesks and expert officers are available to guide citizens through:

Key Services Offered

PAN/e-PAN applications and Aadhaar–PAN linking support

Assistance in e-filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR)

Help with Form 26AS, AIS, TDS-related queries

Clarifications on International Taxation

Guidance on Faceless Assessment and Appeals

Information on taxpayer-friendly initiatives, grievance redressal mechanisms such as e-Nivaran, and digital services introduced by CBDT

The pavilion reflects the department’s transition toward technology-driven, transparent, and citizen-centric governance, demonstrating how digitisation has simplified tax processes for millions of Indians.

Children’s Corner: Building Financial Responsibility Early

Recognizing the importance of financial literacy from a young age, the pavilion includes a vibrant Children’s Corner that introduces tax concepts in an engaging, gamified format.

Children’s Activities Include:

Interactive board games

VR-based tax learning experiences

Digital comic books on civic duties

The popular ‘Aaycar’ game, designed to explain taxation through play

Drawing, painting competitions and fun learning modules

This initiative reflects CBDT’s effort to nurture responsible future citizens with an early understanding of tax ethics and national contribution.

Interactive Performances and Public Engagement

To enhance public participation, the lounge hosts a variety of entertainment and awareness activities throughout the fair:

Nukkad Natak on tax compliance and civic responsibility

Quiz shows on tax literacy

Magic shows explaining tax concepts in a fun format

Competitions for school children

Live demonstrations of digital tax services

These activities bridge the communication gap between the tax department and citizens, making taxation an approachable and relatable subject.

Highlighting CBDT’s Role as an Enabler of Viksit Bharat 2047

The Taxpayers’ Lounge embodies the CBDT’s vision of facilitating a taxpayer-friendly ecosystem anchored in transparency, technology and trust. It showcases the transformation of the Income Tax Department from a regulatory authority to a service-oriented partner in development.

With India marching toward the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the pavilion emphasizes:

The essential role of honest taxpayers

Strengthened public service delivery through e-governance

The idea of taxpayers as active contributors to nation-building

A modern tax system built on efficiency, fairness, and digital empowerment

A Tribute to the Indian Taxpayer

The pavilion, through its theme and activities, serves as a tribute to every taxpayer who contributes to India’s development. It reiterates CBDT’s commitment to creating a simple, transparent, and technology-forward tax administration, ensuring that tax compliance becomes easy, accessible and citizen-friendly for all.