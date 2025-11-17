Left Menu

Airport Chaos: Man with Knife Arrested at Bengaluru Airport

A man, identified as Sohail Ahmed, was arrested for allegedly attempting to attack taxi drivers with a knife at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. CISF personnel intervened, averting a potential crime. The incident was reportedly a result of an earlier dispute. Ahmed faces charges under the Arms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man named Sohail Ahmed was apprehended by authorities after allegedly attempting to attack two taxi drivers with a knife at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The incident occurred late on a Sunday night and has led to Ahmed's arrest under the Arms Act.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) quickly intervened in the situation to prevent any harm to airport passengers and staff. Video footage shows the accused running towards the drivers with a knife near Terminal 1's arrival area.

The CISF praised their personnel for averting potential crime thanks to their timely response. The attack seems to have been motivated by an earlier dispute, and Ahmed has been placed in judicial custody while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

