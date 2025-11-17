Airport Chaos: Man with Knife Arrested at Bengaluru Airport

A man named Sohail Ahmed was apprehended by authorities after allegedly attempting to attack two taxi drivers with a knife at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The incident occurred late on a Sunday night and has led to Ahmed's arrest under the Arms Act.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) quickly intervened in the situation to prevent any harm to airport passengers and staff. Video footage shows the accused running towards the drivers with a knife near Terminal 1's arrival area.

The CISF praised their personnel for averting potential crime thanks to their timely response. The attack seems to have been motivated by an earlier dispute, and Ahmed has been placed in judicial custody while investigations continue.

