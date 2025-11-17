Iran Halts Visa Waiver for Indians Amid Employment Scam

In response to a spike in scams targeting Indian nationals, Iran has suspended its visa waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This decision comes after reports of individuals being lured to Iran under false promises of employment or transit to other countries.

The MEA announced that, effective November 22, Indians with ordinary passports will need a visa to enter or transit through Iran. This measure is intended to prevent further exploitation of the visa waiver by criminal networks, it emphasized in a recent statement.

Officials urge vigilance among potential travelers and caution against agents offering visa-free travel via Iran. There have been instances where travelers were kidnapped for ransom upon arriving in Iran. The Iranian government's action is a direct response to these incidents, aiming to safeguard Indian citizens from such scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)