Iran Halts Visa Waiver for Indians Amid Employment Scam

Iran has suspended its visa waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders following reports of scams involving false employment promises. The move aims to curb the misuse of the facility by criminal elements. Indian nationals must now secure a visa to enter or transit through Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a spike in scams targeting Indian nationals, Iran has suspended its visa waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This decision comes after reports of individuals being lured to Iran under false promises of employment or transit to other countries.

The MEA announced that, effective November 22, Indians with ordinary passports will need a visa to enter or transit through Iran. This measure is intended to prevent further exploitation of the visa waiver by criminal networks, it emphasized in a recent statement.

Officials urge vigilance among potential travelers and caution against agents offering visa-free travel via Iran. There have been instances where travelers were kidnapped for ransom upon arriving in Iran. The Iranian government's action is a direct response to these incidents, aiming to safeguard Indian citizens from such scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

